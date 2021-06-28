Dancing Weatherman is making career moves.
Former FOX 46 weatherman Nick Kosir is heading to New York City. He announced his new job on social media last week.
“Over the years I’ve heard this sentiment many times: “I wish I lived in your city so you could be my weatherman.” Well, now I can be YOUR weatherman.,” Kosir posted on Instagram.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
“I’m excited and honored to announce that I’ve accepted a position with FOX to launch a new 24/7 weather streaming service, FOX Weather. It will cover weather across the nation and you’ll be able to stream it through the app starting this fall.”
Kosir announced he was leaving the Charlotte news station in April after seven years with FOX 46. Now you can catch the dancing weatherman go viral from the Big Apple.
“Charlotte – I LOVE you and I’ll miss you BUT y’all can still watch my forecasts online.,” Kosir wrote. ” And don’t worry – I’ll still make time to do some dancing, too.”
10 Times Dancing Weatherman, Nick Kosir kilt a dance challenge
10 Times Dancing Weatherman, Nick Kosir kilt a dance challenge
1.
1 of 10
2.
2 of 10
3.
3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
5.
5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
7.
7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
9.
9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
THE LATEST:
- White Police Union Lawyer Goes On Twitter Tirade After Exposing Home Address Of Black Organizers
- Former FOX 46 Dancing Weatherman Announces New Job In New York City
- White Man Who Shot And Killed 2 Black People In Suburban Boston Had History Of ‘White-Supremacist Rhetoric’
- Life Begins At The End of Your Comfort Zone: Swizz Beatz, D Nice and More Dropped Gems At 5th Annual Culture Creators Brunch
- Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”
- Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj
- The 2021 BET Awards Were Black And Fearless AF
- Ari Lennox Reflects On What It Meant To Perform With Jazmine Sullivan At The 2021 BET Awards
- Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her BET Awards Look
- Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July
Former FOX 46 Dancing Weatherman Announces New Job In New York City was originally published on mix1079.com