Former FOX 46 Dancing Weatherman Announces New Job In New York City

Dancing Weatherman is making career moves.

Former FOX 46 weatherman Nick Kosir is heading to New York City. He announced his new job on social media last week.

“Over the years I’ve heard this sentiment many times: “I wish I lived in your city so you could be my weatherman.” Well, now I can be YOUR weatherman.,” Kosir posted on Instagram.

“I’m excited and honored to announce that I’ve accepted a position with FOX to launch a new 24/7 weather streaming service, FOX Weather. It will cover weather across the nation and you’ll be able to stream it through the app starting this fall.”

Kosir announced he was leaving the Charlotte news station in April after seven years with FOX 46. Now you can catch the dancing weatherman go viral from the Big Apple.

“Charlotte – I LOVE you and I’ll miss you BUT y’all can still watch my forecasts online.,” Kosir wrote. ” And don’t worry – I’ll still make time to do some dancing, too.”

