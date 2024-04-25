Listen Live
Celebrity

Tank Talks R&B Money Tour, Artist Selection, and Relationship Advice

Published on April 25, 2024

Olympia D's Interview Link with Tank

Source: Digital / Radio One

Tank’s R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas is the talk of the town, hitting the Belk Theater on June 11! And if you’ve been tuning in to 105.3RNB, you know we’ve been hooking you up with chances to win your tickets. So, Olympia D had to sit down with Tank himself to get all the inside scoop.

True to form, Tank didn’t hold back. He shared his thoughts on the current state of R&B, how he handpicked the artists for the show, and even dropped some game for the young ones on how to woo their special someone. Hint: it’s all about patience, getting to know your bae, and delivering the goods!

Don’t miss out on all the juicy details and more! Tune in to 105.3RNB for the exclusive chat with Olympia D and Tank.

WATCH:

