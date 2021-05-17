Connect With 105.3 RNB!
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

You can listen to 105.3RnB wherever you go with our FREE smartphone apps.

Download the 105.3RnB mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Google Play store. 

Our smartphone apps allow you to listen to 105.3RnB wherever you go, check out lyrics as the songs play, see artist and album information, add favorites, buy songs and much more.

 

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

 

How to Download Apps:

Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for 105.3RnB or you can CLICK HERE.

Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for 105.3RnB or you can CLICK HERE.

 

 

 

mobile app

