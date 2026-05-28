THE CURRY’S HAVE ANOTHER SHOT TO BRING RESTUANT TO CHL

Source: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort

Charlotte’s food and entertainment scene is getting another major celebrity boost as NBA superstar Stephen Curry and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry are reportedly teaming up on three new restaurant concepts planned for Uptown Charlotte.

According to reports, the Currys are partnering with hospitality company Kindred Studio on the projects, which are expected to become part of a major redevelopment inside the former NASCAR Hall of Fame office tower area. The restaurants would mark one of the biggest celebrity-backed food expansions Charlotte has seen in recent years. (charlotteobserver.com)

The concepts are expected to include upscale dining, social gathering spaces, and modern Southern-inspired experiences designed to bring more nightlife and destination traffic into Uptown. While official opening dates have not yet been announced, excitement is already building across the city.

For many Charlotte residents, the move feels personal. Stephen Curry spent part of his childhood in Charlotte while his father, Dell Curry, became a beloved figure with the Charlotte Hornets organization. The Curry family has maintained deep ties to the Carolinas for decades.

The announcement also reflects Charlotte’s continued rise as a national destination for sports, culture, and entertainment investment. From celebrity restaurants to major concerts and professional sports growth, Uptown is increasingly becoming a hotspot for high-profile development and Black entrepreneurship visibility.