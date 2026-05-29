Just Call Me Bobiana: I Tried The Short Bob Hairstyle & Now I’m Obsessed

The bob haircut is a timeless style that is having a major moment, flattering the writer's face shape.

Trying the look with a wig first allowed the writer to test the style without fully committing to cutting her own hair.

The bob instantly elevates any outfit, from casual to formal, making the wearer feel empowered and stylish.

Source: HB/Lauren Evette / HB/Writer: Lauren Williams

Just call me Bobiana, because I finally tried the bob — and now I am obsessed.

There are a lot of hairstyles that come and go, but the bob is not one of them. The short, face-framing style is having a major moment right now and has celebrities, it girls, influencers, and anybody who wants to turn heads in a chokehold.

And yes, I am now one of them.

As the temperatures started heating up on the East Coast, my need for a shorter, breezier hairstyle came right along with them. I wanted something cute, easy, and different from the long, full looks I usually wear.

So, I tried the bob.

And I was not prepared for how much I would love it. Baby, the bob did what needed to be done.

I Never Thought A Bob Would Work This Well For My Face

I wear a lot of hairstyles, so I know how most looks sit on my face. I have a wider, heart-shaped face, so I usually reach for big, beautiful hair, Farrah Fawcett-style volume, beach waves, or longer lengths.

In my mind, longer hair pulled my face down and gave me the cheat code for a slimmer look.

Little did I know that Bobiana could do the same thing.

When cut at the right length, a bob frames your face in a way that shows off exactly what you want it to. The bob is not as short as a pixie, but there is still less hair to hide behind. With this style, your natural beauty shines through. Your features are more pronounced. Your cheekbones look chiseled to the gods. Your eyes just frankly pop.

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I Tried The Style With A Lacefront Wig, Without Cutting My Own Hair

For my bob moment, I chose a kinky-straight lace wig. I wanted the look, but I was not ready to commit to cutting my own hair. That is the beauty of a wig. You can try a style, live in it for a while, and decide whether it is really for you before making a bigger change with your own tresses.

I also chose a high-quality human-hair-and-synthetic-hair blend wig. Investing in bundles can cost real money, and cutting expensive, long hair into a bob can hurt both your heart and your pockets. A quality blend gave me a cost-effective way to save some coins, try a new look, and still flex.

And once that bob was on? You could not tell me a thing. Me and Zendaya are wearing the same hairstyle right now. I am gagging.

The bob immediately makes you look put together. Do not ask me why. It just does.

Wear a bob with jeans and heels, and you have immediately elevated the casual fit. Add it to a suit, and you are the high-powered boss walking into the room. Pair it with a sexy dress and a red lip, and you are that chick — bold, sexy, and somebody people want to be around.

From Gabrielle Union & Kelly Rowland To Mariah The Scientist & Zendaya, All The It Girls Love The Bob

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At this point, the bob is an institution.

There is a reason social media has full catalogs of trends and audio dedicated to the bob. Gabrielle Union recently showed hers off in an Instagram video with her stylist, Larry Sims, reminding us that you are not a baddie if you cannot pull off the bob.

And Gabrielle is not alone.

Mariah The Scientist recently rocked a fire-engine red bob at the American Music Awards. Zendaya has given us soft, wavy bob inspiration. Kelly “Motivation” Rowland has long shown us the power of a sleek bob. And Toni Braxton recently reminded us that the longer version, often called a lob, still gives everything it needs to give.

Now, do not get it twisted. I am known to switch up my hairstyles as often as I switch out my outfits. Big curls, long waves, and extra length may call my name again soon.

But for now, Bobiana is that girl — and I am going to let her have her moment.

Just Call Me Bobiana: I Tried The Short Bob Hairstyle & Now I’m Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com