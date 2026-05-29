NC Students Shine bright at Spelling Bee

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

North Carolina has another young star to celebrate after a Raleigh student earned a top finish on one of the nation’s biggest academic stages.

Thirteen-year-old Ayaan Maan finished fourth in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, representing North Carolina against some of the brightest young scholars from across the country.

The seventh-grader from Raleigh advanced through multiple challenging rounds, correctly spelling complex words and demonstrating the focus and confidence needed to compete at the highest level of academic competition. His impressive run ended in the final rounds, but not before making his family, school, and home state proud.

For many across North Carolina, Ayaan’s achievement serves as a reminder that excellence comes in many forms. While sports and entertainment often dominate headlines, academic accomplishments like this showcase the hard work, discipline, and dedication of young people striving to reach their goals.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has long been one of the nation’s most respected student competitions, drawing contestants from across the United States and beyond. Finishing in the top four places Ayaan among the country’s elite young spellers.

Community members, educators, and supporters across the state are now celebrating the Raleigh student for representing North Carolina with excellence on the national stage.