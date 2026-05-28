Nana Soul Food Bringing Back That Soul in Clt

Source: Nana’s Soul Food / Nana’s Soul Food

Charlotte showed major love for one of its hometown staples this week as Nana Morrison’s Soul Food was officially voted the city’s best soul food restaurant in the latest CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice poll.

The popular family-owned restaurant has built a loyal following across the Queen City for serving up classic Southern comfort food that many customers say tastes like home. From fried chicken and smothered pork chops to macaroni and cheese, yams, collard greens, and cornbread, Nana Morrison’s has become more than just a place to eat — it’s become part of Charlotte culture. (charlotteobserver.com)

For many in Charlotte’s Black community, the recognition felt personal. Soul food restaurants have long been gathering places where family, music, culture, and conversation all come together, and supporters say Nana Morrison’s represents that tradition at the highest level.

Social media quickly filled with celebration after the poll results dropped, with longtime customers saying the restaurant’s consistency, hospitality, and authentic flavor deserved the spotlight. Many residents also praised the business for staying connected to the community while growing its brand throughout Charlotte.

The win highlights the continued impact of Black-owned restaurants across the Carolinas, especially as Charlotte’s food scene gains more national attention. In a city seeing rapid development and change, many residents say places like Nana Morrison’s help preserve the flavor, history, and soul of old Charlotte.

For customers walking through the doors every day, supporters say the restaurant offers more than plates of food — it offers memories, comfort, and a reminder of home.