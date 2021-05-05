After 615 days, Knights baseball is back!
The Charlotte Knights are kicking off their 2021 season with a five-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers. In Tuesday’s game, the Knights fell to the Stripers 10-9 in 12 innings on Opening Night from Truist Feild.
The Knights 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, leaving fans to wait until the 2021 season. The Knight’s last game was August 28, 2019.
However, baseball is back in uptown Charlotte. The next game is tonight, Wednesday, May 5 at 7:04 pm at Truist Field.
Caught a Knights game this summer. Click here for a link to the downloadable 2021 schedule.
Charlotte Knights baseball is back in uptown after 615 days was originally published on wfnz.com