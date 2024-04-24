Monroe Highway Closed Until Thursday for Emergency Repairs

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Monroe reported a closure of a section of Highway 74 on Wednesday afternoon due to an emergency water repair.

Officials stated that two travel lanes on the westbound side of the highway were closed, and the repairs are expected to extend into Thursday, April 25.

NCDOT has requested that the lanes remain closed until Thursday for roadway restoration following the completion of repairs.

A water main break was reported around noon along the roadway, spanning from Campus Park Drive to Sutherland Avenue. The break occurred in front of the Food Lion and Truist Bank, opposite Atrium Health Union.

Read the full story here