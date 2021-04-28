Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Outside Without a Mask, CDC says

CLOSE
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines on Tuesday saying fully vaccinated Americans do not need face masks anymore unless they are in a large crowd.
The CDC’s new “interim public health recommendations” details activities fully vaccinated can resume.
- Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household
- Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends
- Attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
President Joe Biden spoke from the White House lawn on the new CDC guidance.
“Go get the shot. It’s never been easier. And once you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you’re outside and away from big crowds.”
The CDC says you’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot when receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
26 photos Launch gallery
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
1. Kamala Harris is sworn in1 of 26
2. The Obamas pose for a selfieSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Kamala Harris looks on during the inaugurationSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arriveSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd AustinSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. Rep. Jim ClyburnSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. The first and second families greet AmericaSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrivesSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. Alabama Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. The Obamas presidingSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Michelle Obama with a shout outSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. The Second CoupleSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Greeting ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike PenceSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty 17 of 26
18. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene GoodmanSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Dubya with the ObamasSource:Getty 19 of 26
20.20 of 26
21.21 of 26
22. Presidential fist bumpsSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. The future in the presentSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. The Obamas and Donna BrazileSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda GormanSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman delivers the benedictionSource:Getty 26 of 26
The Latest:
- Derek Chauvin Juror On Mental Toll Of Murder Trial: We Had To ‘Watch A Black Man Die’ Every Day
- Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Outside Without a Mask, CDC says
- Columbus Pastor Says Community Plans To Bury Ma’Khia Bryant ‘With The Dignity She Deserves’
- Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
- Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against Michael Jackson
- 1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana
- Tyrese Shaved His Boo’s Public Hair On Video!? Is That Romantic Or Nah? [VIDEO]
- NY Post Reporter Behind Fake Story About Kamala Harris Quits, Claims She Was ‘Ordered To Write’ Lies
- Amid Murder Conviction Appeal, Botham Jean’s Mother Says Amber Guyger ‘Needs To Sit Where She Is In Prison’
- Elon Musk Gets Host ‘SNL’ Next Month