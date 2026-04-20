Gabrielle Carrington Runs Over Klaudia Zakrzewska In London
Former 'X' Factor Contestant Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over Over Influencer Klaudia Glam Outside UK Nightclub
This story is incredibly sad, and the escalation to violence was incredibly unnecessary.
Reporting by the Daily Mirror details a shocking incident in London’s Soho district involving former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington, also known as @RielleUK…
and a young woman identified as Klaudia Zakrzewska, a popular online influencer known as @KlaudiaGlam.
According to the Mirror, the 29-year-old Carrington was arrested and later charged with suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink-driving after she allegedly used her car to plow into Zakrzewska, a man in his 50s, and another woman in her 30s near the London Palladium on Argyll Street on Sunday morning.
Authorities say the violent incident happened around 4:30 a.m. when the area was still busy with people who were partying and club-hopping. The women were seen involved in a physical altercation prior to the tragic car crash in a now-viral video.
Metro police issued a statement about the status of both Zakrzewska and the 50-year-old man.
“Police attended with the London Ambulance Service, a woman in her 30’s remains in a life-threatening condition.
“In the same collision, a man in his 50s sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital. A third woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries.
They also provided information about Carrington.
“Gabrielle Carrington has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and drink driving. She has been remanded in custody ahead of her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April.”
Carrington first came into fame as part of the girl group called Miss Dynamix on The X Factor in 2013 and later built a following as an influencer.
Authorities have emphasized that the incident is not being treated as terror-related, but detectives are actively seeking witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the crash. The Mirror reports that investigators are particularly interested in any prior interactions or circumstances that might explain how the situation escalated into such extreme violence.
Hopefully, all parties involved and injured can make full physical recoveries and begin to heal from the trauma they’ve endured.
Former 'X' Factor Contestant Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over Over Influencer Klaudia Glam Outside UK Nightclub was originally published on bossip.com