Yesterday another mass shooting happened in Bryan, Texas with an unknown motive. President Joe Biden addressed gun violence and is urging Congress to push more laws to enforce gun control. Also every day we’re learning more about how coronavirus is spread. We’re learning that you can not catch the virus by touching surfaces.

Eva and Rock T also give more details on the Derek Chauvin trial and the shooting involving NFL players.

Front Page News: Joe Biden Speaks On Gun Violence In The Country [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com