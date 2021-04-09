CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Front Page News: Joe Biden Speaks On Gun Violence In The Country [WATCH]

1053rnb app

Yesterday another mass shooting happened in Bryan, Texas with an unknown motive. President Joe Biden addressed gun violence and is urging Congress to push more laws to enforce gun control.  Also every day we’re learning more about how coronavirus is spread.  We’re learning that you can not catch the virus by touching surfaces.

Eva and Rock T also give more details on the Derek Chauvin trial and the shooting involving NFL players.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Front Page News: Joe Biden Speaks On Gun Violence In The Country [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 1 month ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close