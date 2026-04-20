Nothing Like the Westside Fish Fry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the city’s most vibrant cultural gatherings is facing a bittersweet shift. The Great Westside Fish Fry — a staple of community, culture, and connection — may be leaving its longtime home, marking the end of an era for many in Charlotte.

Organizers say the 2026 event was considered a “final edition” at the West Complex, a space that helped transform the fish fry from a small gathering into a major celebration drawing thousands each year. (WCCB Charlotte)

But while the location is changing, the spirit of the event isn’t gone. Leaders say what’s staying is the heart — the music, the food, the Black cultural experience, and the sense of community that made the fish fry special in the first place. (Hoodline)

What started back in 2021 as a way to bring people together has grown into something much bigger — a platform for local chefs, artists, and families to connect and celebrate shared roots. (Charlotte Observer)

For many, this moment hits deep. It’s not just about losing a location — it’s about holding onto something that felt like home.

Because even as Charlotte changes, the culture doesn’t disappear — it just finds a new place to grow.