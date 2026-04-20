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Nothing Like the Westside Fish Fry

Published on April 20, 2026

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Bbq, steak and cooking with hands of person outdoor for grill, cookout event and beef. Summer vacation, weekend break and tongs with people and barbecue in backyard of home for meat, support and corn
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the city’s most vibrant cultural gatherings is facing a bittersweet shift. The Great Westside Fish Fry — a staple of community, culture, and connection — may be leaving its longtime home, marking the end of an era for many in Charlotte.

Organizers say the 2026 event was considered a “final edition” at the West Complex, a space that helped transform the fish fry from a small gathering into a major celebration drawing thousands each year. (WCCB Charlotte)

But while the location is changing, the spirit of the event isn’t gone. Leaders say what’s staying is the heart — the music, the food, the Black cultural experience, and the sense of community that made the fish fry special in the first place. (Hoodline)

What started back in 2021 as a way to bring people together has grown into something much bigger — a platform for local chefs, artists, and families to connect and celebrate shared roots. (Charlotte Observer)

For many, this moment hits deep. It’s not just about losing a location — it’s about holding onto something that felt like home.

Because even as Charlotte changes, the culture doesn’t disappear — it just finds a new place to grow.

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