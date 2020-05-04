Erykah Badu Launched A Stream Platform And Hosts Apocalypse Series!

If you follow Erykah Badu on Instagram, you may know that she recently launched the first ever artist owned streaming platform online at www.BaduWorldMarket.com. The site streams Erykah’s Apocalypse Music Series, which are intimate interactive live concerts straight from her bedroom. And she doesn’t charge some astronomical fee either. Some of the “admission prices” have been around $2 – $3 to enter the room. Plus, there is a storefront complete with Badu gear, CD’s and handcrafted items that she makes herself. Erykah’s streaming platform is set to change the way we see and connect with some of our favorite artists in the future. So, stay tuned! Also, I’ll keep you informed on the next Apocalypse Series.

