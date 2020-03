Happy Birthday to “The Boss”, the one & only Diana Ross! From her early days as a “Supreme”, to her historic solo career, to her roles in the classic films (“Lady Sings The Blues”, “Mahogany”, “The Wiz”), this Diva & music Icon has done it all! She’s sold millions of records, has won too many awards to name, & is currently on tour right now selling out shows everywhere (she just rocked Charlotte two weeks ago). Do your thing Miss Ross, & enjoy your day!

