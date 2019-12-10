Netflix has one of the best action movies of the year with 6 Underground. This is truly the most Michael Bay movies out of all Michael Bay movies. 6 Underground is filled with explosions, parkour and one of the sickest car chases you’ll ever see on screen. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the leader of a team of six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do. The team members have been chosen not only for their skill but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. So Ryan who is called One in this movie is a tech billionaire who faked his death in order to become a ghost and change the world without outside interference.

So on this week’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, we sit down with Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Melanie Laurent and Manuel Garcia Ruflo for a fun interview that gets really deep at times with Melanie Laurent talking about the endless crappy wheel of evil in the world. It also goes to hilarious yet scary moments when Ryan Reynolds shares a story about him getting hit by a car when he was 19 years old back in Canada.

Ryan was out drinking with friends and decided to leave his car and walk home so he wouldn’t drink and drive. Then when he was almost home a drunk driver crashed into him breaking every bone on the left side of his body. Watch the video in order to hear the full story and go check out 6 Underground on Netflix on December 13th.

Ryan Reynolds & The 6 Underground Cast Talk Car Accidents, Evil Doing & Thanksgiving Abroad was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla Posted 12 hours ago

