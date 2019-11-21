“Joker” Becomes 1st R-Rated Film To Gross $1 Billion

Warner Brothers has done it! Their film “Joker” has just become the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion dollars…..WOW!! As we all know an R-Rated film means that anyone younger than 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Guess what else? The film was not released in China! So lets really look at this; a limitation on age to see the movie & not released in the worlds most populated country, & you STILL make a Billion?!? Congrats to Todd Phillips (one of my favorite Directors) & Joaquin Phoenix on an outstanding performance, well deserved!

