Happy Birthday Ludacris!

Shouts to the brotha Chris Luva Luva’….aka Ludacris! Proud of this brotha, as he has done his thing on a major level. He started in the radio game working for Hot 97.5 in Atlanta (a Radio One station by the way), & broke on the music scene with his joint “Phat Rabbit” on Timbalands album. That got him the look, but it was “What’s Your Fantasy” from his “Incognegro” project that took him outta here! The deal with Def Jam took place, & from there it was plenty of platinum & gold plaques, signing other artist, businesses, & movies. Enjoy your day Luda!

Also On 105.3 RnB: