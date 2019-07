Okay folks, today is your last chance to win tickets to the “Heavy Hitters Of Soul Tour” which goes down this Saturday at Intimidators Stadium in Kannapolis NC! Performing LIVE it’s Evelyn “Champagne” King, Glenn Jones, Lenny Williams, Calvin Richardson, Theodis Ealy, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Black Diamond, Big Robb, Lacee, & it’s all hosted by our very own Sunshine Anderson! So listen & WIN this afternoon on 105.3 R&B!

