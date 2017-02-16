Why One Mother Says Giving Blood Is The Difference Between Life And Death

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Save a life, by giving blood this President’s Day.

Dionne T. “Bobo” Bobo, founder of LIVING with Sickle Cell RVA stopped by the Radio One Richmond studios to speak with Community Clovia about the importance of giving blood.

The mother of two children with Sickle Cell has made it her mission to educate and activate the community against this illness.

Bobo stresses the importance of talking about the condition with your loved ones. Explaining that when a loved one goes into Crisis it doesn’t just affect that patient, but it impacts the entire family.

It is essential for African Americans to give blood. Studies show that in the United States 98% of all sickle cell patients are of African American decent, but less than 1% of blood donations are from African Americans.

“Blood is something that definitely makes a huge difference. It is literally the difference between life and death,” Bobo says.

This Black History Month honor Dr. Charles Drew, the African American surgeon who pioneered methods of storing blood plasma for transfusion and organized the first large-scale blood bank in the U.S., by donating blood.

Join Bobo at the Give Back to Black Blood Drive this President’s Day, Monday, February 20th at Trinity Family Life Center. Enjoy free food and prizes while honoring Black History Month and promoting Sickle Cell awareness! Blood donations will be taken from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on LIVING with Sickle Cell RVA stop by their Facebook page.

Posted February 16, 2017

