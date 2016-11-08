CLOSE
Joy Reid Reveals Comfort States For Election Ease

11/8/16-  Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid, host of AM Joy, to discuss the importance of voting and what states should you put you at ease if you’re a Hillary Clinton supporter.

“I’m shocked that anybody could look at these two candidates and think that their votes wouldn’t matter. This particular election is about the margin. If you don’t vote you’re giving someone else control over your life.”

Joy Reid Reveals Comfort States For Election Ease was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

