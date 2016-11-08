Joy Reid Reveals Comfort States For Election Ease

[jwplayer CDNkde4R]

11/8/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid, host of AM Joy, to discuss the importance of voting and what states should you put you at ease if you’re a Hillary Clinton supporter.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

“I’m shocked that anybody could look at these two candidates and think that their votes wouldn’t matter. This particular election is about the margin. If you don’t vote you’re giving someone else control over your life.”

TRENDING:

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS) 1. Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. African Methodist Episcopal Baptist Church (1993) Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. United Foundry Methodist Church (1994) Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. The First Family (1994) Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Foundry Methodist Church (1996) Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. White House (1998) Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. The Tonight Show (2000) Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. U.S. Open (2001) Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Event (2005) Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. Campaigning at Drake University (2007) Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Democratic National Convention (2008) Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Rally in Raliegh (2008) Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Rally at Don Haskins Arena at UTEP University (2008 Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Campaigning in Louisville, Kentucky (2016) Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Campaigning in Bowling Green, Kentucky (2016) Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. NYC Gay Pride (2016) Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina (2016) Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Campaign Rally Portsmouth High School (2016) Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Campaign Rally at the Florida International University Panther Arena (2016) Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. 2016 Democratic National Contention (2016) Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Democratic National Contention (2016) Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Hillary Clinton’s Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS) Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS) See Hillary Clinton's evolution from skirt-suits as First Lady to pantsuits as Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential Candidate.

Joy Reid Reveals Comfort States For Election Ease was originally published on blackamericaweb.com