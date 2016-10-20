ICMYI: Olympia D Interviewed President Obama! (Audio)

Early voting started today, and Olympia D had a chance to interview President Obama about the importance of voting early. The two chatted about everything from the Obama impersonations to the dangers of sitting out this election. Listen to their interview below.
ALSO TRENDING ::
- Election 2016 :: Early Voting Locations
- This Is What Happens When A Car With A Trump Sticker Is Left In A Black Neighborhood
- Watch This Little Girl Freak Out When Donald Trump Tries To Kiss Her
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – add yours