ICMYI: Olympia D Interviewed President Obama! (Audio)

Charlotte
| 10.20.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss
olympiad and obama

Source: Olympia D and JIM WATSON, Getty Images / Staff and Getty

Early voting started today, and Olympia D had a chance to interview President Obama about the importance of voting early. The two chatted about everything from the Obama impersonations to the dangers of sitting out this election. Listen to their interview below.

ALSO TRENDING ::

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers
13 photos
Election 2016 , olympia d , President Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close