Man……say it ain’t so! It must be hard out here these days in the world of relationships. Just heard that Mary J. Blige is getting divorced from her husband-manager of the past thirteen years Kendu Isaacs. Didn’t see that one coming at all, because she seemed really happy. Well much luv to the “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul” during this time, & if it’s one thing we know about Mary…..she WILL get through it! That’s for sure!

