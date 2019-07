You know ya man Eddie O had to take the time out to show luv to the GREATEST lyricist of all time “The Invincible Microphone Fiend” Rakim! I can still remember the first time I heard “Eric B. For President” at Skate Palace in 1986…….I was awestruck. So was everybody else in the building! Hahahaha!!! Just in a class by himself….period! Much luv on your Birthday Rak, & hope you’re blessed to have many more! I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: