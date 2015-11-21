Will Smith returned to the stage last night at the 16th annual Latin Grammy Awards.

The rapper-turned-actor performed his remix to Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta” alongside the Colombian electro act at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The carnival-like performance acts as an appropriate teaser for fans, with Will Smith recently announcing that he’s likely to go on tour with long-time collaborator and close friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Bomba Estéreo’s original version of “Fiesta” was one of ten songs nominated for Record Of The Year at the event; however that award went to Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade for her song “Hasta La Raíz.”

Will Smith, who attended the awards with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, later thanked the Latin Recording Academy for the opportunity to be at the event.

Will Smith and Bomba Estéreo’s performance of “Fiesta” can be viewed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Will Smith Talks New Music, Announces Tour With DJ Jazzy Jeff & Strongly Hints At ‘Bad Boys II’ Sequel

Sneaker Shots: 5 Times Will Smith’s Kicks Proved He Was The Freshest Prince Of Bel-Air

Future And Blac Chyna Have One-On-One Time In “Rich $ex” Video

You Won’t Be Able To Stream Adele’s New Album When It Comes Out

Watch Will Smith Perform “Fiesta” With Bomba Estéreo At Latin Grammy Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted November 21, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: