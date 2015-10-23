SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide

Hospital officials are now on close watch as the mother of police brutality victim Freddie Gray tried to commit suicide.

According to WJZ television, Gloria Darden went under psychiatric evaluation yesterday after she made the suicide attempt on Wednesday night.

It has not been specified how Darden tried to kill herself, but she has suffered from some minor wounds after the attempt. No surgery or stitches will be needed for her recovery.

Gray’s case in which he died a mysterious and violent death while in police custody has become one of the most infamous and unusual stories of police brutality in the Black Lives Matter Movement. In Baltimore on April 12, 25-year-old Gray was arrested, shackled by the hands and feet and shoved in the back of a police van without being secured by a seat belt. According to the autopsy, Gray suffered from a “high-energy injury” to his neck and spine that resulted from the turbulent ride. Forensic scientists ruled Gray’s death a homicide due to police neglect; the young man passed away from his injuries after a week in the hospital.

The city of Baltimore and Gray’s family reached a $6.4 million wrongful death settlement in September.

We’ll be keeping Darden and her loved ones in our prayers in this difficult and sensitive time.

[SOURCE: USA TODAY]

14 Times The Media Failed On Its Baltimore Coverage 1. Are We Getting The Real Story? With the situation dire and tensions escalating, it's no doubt that Baltimore is a city of unrest right now. From violent clashes with police to the rage of the city's youth increasing as the week progresses, the issues plaguing Baltimore are deeply nuanced and complicated. So what did the news do? Offer you one side of course! Check out the top moments the news failed America in its coverage of the tension. 2 of 14 2. When A Fox Reporter Completely Missed The Point We weren't exactly expecting fair coverage from Fox, but we at least thought the reporter would listen to the answers to the questions he posed. But, no. Instead, he stops paying attention almost as soon as the man begins, visibly annoyed that he wasn't getting the answer he wanted. He was so distracted, he didn't even realize he was being made a fool of on TV, as the councilman schooled him something serious. 3 of 14 3. When The Media Was Saturated With Stories Of Destroyed Property; Zero About Destroyed Lives It's quite unfortunate that public property has been destroyed. Don't get us wrong. But let's have some priorities in our coverage here. Because the overwhelming majority of news outlets have failed to report that the Baltimore police department — just one department alone — has had to pay out more than $5 million in damages for use of excessive force. And those are just the stories we KNOW about. 4 of 14 4. When CNN Defended Its Editorial Decisions Like This … Ah, CNN. How many ways can you possibly fail on one story? Instead of acknowledging that, hey, maybe covering Obama's jokes at the Correspondent's Dinner should have been a lower priority than escalating tensions in Baltimore, they had their political commentator Errol Lewis, defend them by saying eventually "we'll catch up." Which is exactly what you want to hear from a breaking news channel, right? On way to #Baltimore. See you on @CNNTonight at 10pEt. #FreddieGray #BaltimoreRiots pic.twitter.com/W5qMqtHskv — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 5 of 14 5. Then Don Lemon Showed His Journalistic Integrity By Tweeting This Because, you know, "journalism." Go home, Don. 6 of 14 6. Then Wolf Blizter Had To Join CNN's Ignorance Party Too "I don’t remember seeing anything like this." Yes, that's what Wolf Blizter, a NATIONAL news expert said of clashes between police and angry communities. Because Ferguson must not have been important enough to remember. Source:Mark Makela/Getty Images 7 of 14 7. When They Blamed This Massive Development Fire On Rioters And then said they weren't ACTUALLY sure if there was any connection to the riots. Doh! Source:Jim Watson/Getty 8 of 14 8. When They Kept Proclaiming How Residents Were Only Interested In Destroying The City But then all of these images of residents volunteering to clean it up emerged. Because that is EXACTLY what you do when you don't care about your home. (Side-eye) Source:Instagram 9 of 14 9. When The Media Said Gangs Caused The Violence, But Social Media Suggested Otherwise We understand that gang violence is a very real and complicated matter, but the media has blamed the protests' aggressive turn mostly on gangs. And yet, from the Bloods to the Crips, the images shown on social media tell a very different story. It looks here like they are comfortable putting violence aside, at least temporarily, in favor of justice. Which, you know, is more than the police seem to be doing, so … Source:Instagram 10 of 14 10. Then They Didn't Show This … Bloods, Crips & Nation Of Islam, protesting together peacefully. Source:Instagram 11 of 14 11. Or This People from all walks of life banding together to peacefully protest police brutality. Source:Chip Somodevilla/Getty 12 of 14 12. When They Ran A Million Photos Like This Source:Chip Somodevilla/Getty 13 of 14 13. But None Like This Source:Instagram 14 of 14 14. Would They Call This Boy Violent? Continue reading SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide 14 Times The Media Failed On Its Baltimore Coverage

