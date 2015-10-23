CLOSE
SAD NEWS: Mother Of Freddie Gray Attempted Suicide

Gloria Darden suffered from superficial wounds after the attempt and was sent to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Freddie Gray funeral

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hospital officials are now on close watch as the mother of police brutality victim Freddie Gray tried to commit suicide.

According to WJZ television, Gloria Darden went under psychiatric evaluation yesterday after she made the suicide attempt on Wednesday night.

It has not been specified how Darden tried to kill herself, but she has suffered from some minor wounds after the attempt. No surgery or stitches will be needed for her recovery.

Gray’s case in which he died a mysterious and violent death while in police custody has become one of the most infamous and unusual stories of police brutality in the Black Lives Matter Movement. In Baltimore on April 12, 25-year-old Gray was arrested, shackled by the hands and feet and shoved in the back of a police van without being secured by a seat belt. According to the autopsy, Gray suffered from a “high-energy injury” to his neck and spine that resulted from the turbulent ride. Forensic scientists ruled Gray’s death a homicide due to police neglect; the young man passed away from his injuries after a week in the hospital.

The city of Baltimore and Gray’s family reached a $6.4 million wrongful death settlement in September.

We’ll be keeping Darden and her loved ones in our prayers in this difficult and sensitive time.

[SOURCE: USA TODAY]

