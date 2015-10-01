Karrueche might have a new boyfriend. For real this time.
The Bay actress has been rumored to be the bae of many dudes since breaking up with Chris Brown and she’s subsequently clapped back at plenty of rumors, shutting them down almost instantly. This one, however, is a different story.
This time, it’s Manchester United soccer player Memphis Depay that seems to have won the heart of Karrueche Tran. The beautiful model, who just killed the pages of Highsnobiety’s 11th issue, was recently spotted at a Man U game in London on Wednesday. TMZ claims the two are getting very close, and were even spotted together back in June.
Dabs at the Man U game. Juice.
So Karrueche, when are you gonna make it official?
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Is Karrueche Dating A Soccer Player From The Mighty Man U? was originally published on globalgrind.com