Is Karrueche Dating A Soccer Player From The Mighty Man U?

Karrueche might have a new boyfriend. For real this time.

The Bay actress has been rumored to be the bae of many dudes since breaking up with Chris Brown and she’s subsequently clapped back at plenty of rumors, shutting them down almost instantly. This one, however, is a different story.

This time, it’s Manchester United soccer player Memphis Depay that seems to have won the heart of Karrueche Tran. The beautiful model, who just killed the pages of Highsnobiety’s 11th issue, was recently spotted at a Man U game in London on Wednesday. TMZ claims the two are getting very close, and were even spotted together back in June.

Dabs at the Man U game. Juice.

So Karrueche, when are you gonna make it official?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

29 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110025”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110025″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110025″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110025” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body Source:Instagram 1 of 29 1. Good Morning from Karrueche's itty bitties. Source:Splash News 2 of 29 2. All that ass in the ocean. Source:Instagram 3 of 29 3. Peek-a-boo. Source:Instagram 4 of 29 4. Come and get 'em… Source:Instagram 5 of 29 5. Dimples & boobs. Source:Instagram 6 of 29 6. Those thangs in all red. Source:Splash News 7 of 29 7. Throw that ass in a circle. Source:Instagram 8 of 29 8. Meet the girls. Source:Instagram 9 of 29 9. Karrueche almost bares it all. Source:Instagram 10 of 29 10. Back that thang up. Source:Instagram 11 of 29 11. Those thangs in black and white. Source:Splash News 12 of 29 12. Karrueche flaunts her hot bod at the beach. Source:Instagram 13 of 29 13. The money shot. Source:Instagram 14 of 29 14. Stretching that booty. Source:Instagram 15 of 29 15. Front and center. Source:Instagram 16 of 29 16. Kae in her little black dress. Source:Instagram 17 of 29 17. That thang poking. Source:Instagram 18 of 29 18. Well, good morning. Source:Instagram 19 of 29 19. She got it. Source:Instagram 20 of 29 20. That thang strikes a pose. Source:Instagram 21 of 29 21. High fashion itty bitties. Source:Instagram 22 of 29 22. Godly. Source:Instagram 23 of 29 23. Kae's itty bitties at close range. Source:Instagram 24 of 29 24. Sexy AF. Source:Instagram 25 of 29 25. Kiss her tiny ass. Source:Instagram 26 of 29 26. All green, too clean. Source:Instagram 27 of 29 27. Sculpted to perfection. Source:Instagram 28 of 29 28. Them thangs just chillin'. Source:Instagram 29 of 29 29. Look at the flick of the hip. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110025”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110025″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110025″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110025” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Is Karrueche Dating A Soccer Player From The Mighty Man U? 29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110025”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110025″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110025″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110025” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Is Karrueche Dating A Soccer Player From The Mighty Man U? was originally published on globalgrind.com