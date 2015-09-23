Nicki Minaj’s Mother Was Skeptical About Her Relationship With Meek Mill

We’ll admit it, we thought Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill‘s relationship would be just be a faint memory and material for her next album by now (especially after his Twitter fingers fiasco with Nicki’s label mate Drake). We’re not haters, we just thought it was a publicity stunt. But the celeb couple are proving us wrong as the withstand the test of time and flaunt their love in the latest issue of GQ.

“My favorite thing about Meek is kissing him,” Nicki says. “I love the way his lips feel.” She added, “We’re just like any other couple in the hood.”

//player.cnevids.com/embedjs/51097beb8ef9aff9f5000006/video/55fc26a661646d7cf9000008.js

While #Omeeka have millions of fans (just search the hashtag), there was one very important person in Nicki’s life who was unsure about their connection.

“The only person was my mother,” she reveals. “My mother only knows Meek from what she sees in public, in the media. She’s met him now, but she just wants to make sure he’s a nice guy. She’s overprotective of her daughter. Another thing people don’t realize is I’ve only had three boyfriends in my whole life. I’ve never dated around… I don’t have a whole lot of experience in that department so my mother and my family were very like what? This is a big step, because they’ve only known one thing for over a decade. Even my pastor, who’s like a second mother, was scared. Everybody was just scared. Those women were scared for me because when I love someone I really let them in, and I really let me guard down, and I think it’s only natural for a mother to just you know, she just wanted to make sure I wasn’t rushing into anything.”

Nicki and Meek are learning more about each other as they continue to navigate the industry as a couple.

“You know we were just figuring each other out,” Nicki says. “We liked each other. We were into each other. Once we learned how to understand each other, it was curtain closed. Everything was a go.”

Read the full interview, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Rise & Wiggle: Nicki Minaj Twerks For Meek Mill

How Did Nicki Minaj Wind Up In The Middle Of Drake, Meek Mill & Safaree’s Rap Beef?

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Display Frisky PDA In ‘All Eyes On You’ Video

12 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814957”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2814957″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814957″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814957” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Photos Source:Instagram 1 of 12 1. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been flaunting their love all over Instagram and even though we're kinda tired of them, we can't front — they're super cute. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 2. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill A glimpse into their life. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 3. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Down to ride? Source:Instagram 4 of 12 4. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Stop grabbing on my mink, Meek! Source:Instagram 5 of 12 5. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Conversations over pasta. Source:Instagram 6 of 12 6. NIcki Minaj & Meek Mill A couple who parties together, stays together. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 7. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Bang, bang! Source:Instagram 8 of 12 8. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Cute couple. Source:Instagram 9 of 12 9. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Watching each other's backs…sort of. Source:Instagram 10 of 12 10. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill He wasn't ready. Source:Instagram 11 of 12 11. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Source:Instagram 12 of 12 12. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2814957”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2814957″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2814957″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2814957” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Mother Was Skeptical About Her Relationship With Meek Mill INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Photos jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2814957”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2814957″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2814957″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2814957” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Nicki Minaj’s Mother Was Skeptical About Her Relationship With Meek Mill was originally published on hellobeautiful.com