Just when you thought Nicki Minaj’s Barbz couldn’t get any more outlandish, they take it to a new level…

The NY Daily News reported that Stephen Brown, a British man who repeatedly called emergency services claiming to be Nicki Minaj, has been jailed for four months. Defense lawyer Aaron Thompson described his client, 24-year-old Stephen Brown as “his own worst enemy” and claims he’s also an alcoholic.

Brown was charged because he breached an Anti-Social Behavior Order which banned him from repeatedly calling the emergency phone system. He spent Christmas Day calling police to inform them that two men were trying to attack him, but was too drunk to reveal any substantial details. When Brown called again to cancel the first call, he claimed he was Nicki Minaj. The judge described Brown simply as a “nuisance” because his repeated calls were preventing police from tending to real emergencies.

This isn’t Brown’s first police-calling incident. He also called the cops asking for assistance because he had seen a ghost in his home.

British Man Jailed For Calling Police And Claiming To Be Nicki Minaj was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 8, 2015

