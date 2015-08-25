Dee Barnes Responds To Dr. Dre’s Apology And ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Omission

Last week, Dr. Dre issued another apology regarding his past with assaulting woman. It was criticized like most public apologies are: Maybe it was just a publicity stunt. Michel’le slammed it as such earlier today (Aug. 24), and Dee Barnes revealed feels a little differently in a new Gawker piece.

Barnes said that although she believes Dr. Dre is a changed man, it’s very possible that Dre is indeed trying to sell a movie here. However, it is worth noting that this most direct Dr. Dre has been with these assault allegations: “Who cares why he apologized? The point is that he did.”

Since her last piece for Gawker, the L.A. Times published a script that did include a scene where Dr. Dre assaults Barnes. The caveat was that it was written so that Barnes would provoke him by throwing a drink in his face. She denounced that as a lie. “That is a fabrication intended to excuse his actions,” she writes.

The whole piece — in which she says, “Creating notable, brilliant art does not absolve you of your faults,” which hits the nail on the head — is worth a read. Give it one here.

