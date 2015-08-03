When Fans Attack: Six Artists With the Craziest Hives & Fanatic Fan Bases on Twitter

Having fans can be a beautiful thing. When you’re down and out as an artist, you can always smile because you know that at the end of the day, your supporters will have your back. Reality is, no matter how demonstrative and open fans are on social media, artists revel at the fact that their legion of supporters will be there at their darkest hour. It’s all about that love. We’ve watched acts like Justin Bieber, One Direction, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga stave off adversity because of the endless support of their fans. Even when they were wrong, in the eyes of their beloved fans, they were always right. That’s what we call power.

In hip-hop and R&B, those same rules apply. Even though the fans are a bit more ruthless in their approach, their intentions are all the same. With that being said, check out these six artists with the craziest fan base on Twitter.

6. Lil Kim

Name: Queen Bee Nation

Lil Kim is a legend in her own right. What many of the millennials may not know is that she paved the way for several female acts, especially Nicki Minaj. So when K. Michelle went on Twitter and gushed about Nicki’s performance with Jessie J and Ariana Grande at the VMA’s, Kim’s fans weren’t too pleased. “Yessss to the Queen of rap. Nicki did that! Jessie J sings her face all the way off. # Salute,” she tweeted last year. After K.Michelle hit send on that tweet, Kim’s fans unleashed a volley of shots towards the mercurial singer.

“@kmichelle: Yessss to the Queen of rap. Nicki did that! Jessie J sings her face all the way off. #Salute” BITCH YOU A BIRD!!!!! — Unspoken Poet (@Lilkimis1Legend) August 25, 2014

“@kmichelle: Yessss to the Queen of rap. Nicki did that! Jessie J sings her face all the way off. #Salute” why would you say that stupid — Unspoken Poet (@Lilkimis1Legend) August 25, 2014

“@kmichelle: Yessss to the Queen of rap. Nicki did that! Jessie J sings her face all the way off. #Salute” <—drag this goat looking bitch — Unspoken Poet (@Lilkimis1Legend) August 25, 2014

Queen Bee Nation even went off on XXL in 2014, after they dubbed her Hardcore mixtape as “subpar.”

@XXL Before you do a review do your homework and research. MIGO's is one of the more popular songs off the mixtape. — HARDCORE2k14 IS HERE (@FavsLegend) September 16, 2014

😂😂😂😂 the fact that Lil Kim was on the cover of @XXL and y'all shade her? dirty mfs 😒 — ☯ j the abstract ☯ (@hotcoolnvicious) September 16, 2014

@johnnyarsenic @ForeverABarbz @XXL @RickiWayne @Flopaconda She knows what she's up against and stil doing her, I'm extremely proud of Kim — Nikki Blanco (@KillaBeeKitty) September 16, 2014

Despite Kim’s career appearing bleak at the moment, it’s good to see that Queen Bee Nation still has her back.

5. Bow Wow

Name: BowWowHive

Yes, believe it or not, this is real. Despite not releasing an album in over six years, Bow Wow still has fans holding him down. The “Bounce With Me” rapper’s legion is pretty legit. Who wouldn’t want to pay homage to the man who kissed Tyra Banks not once, but twice? Recently, a horde of fans went on Twitter and saluted Shad Moss for his lofty accomplishments stemming from his infamous role in Like Mike to even dating the likes of Ciara and Angela Simmons. Do you guys remember when Bow crossed up Allen Iverson in Like Mike? That was a epic moment. Plus, who else can say that they won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award? We’re waiting.

I'm not saying no more. Just know Mossaveli is here and it's bout to curtains for a lot of you. pic.twitter.com/Pbgun9fSxB #BowWowHive — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 27, 2015

Most folks try to avoid their exes. He gets his together. #BowWowHive pic.twitter.com/hfMbZGJdua — Yo Stepdaddy (@YoMomsBoo) July 26, 2015

4. Artist: Future

Fanbase: FutureHive

In just a matter of months, Future has blossomed into a formidable artist in the eyes of music pundits. After a pedestrian sophomore album in the form of Honest, Future swallowed all of the criticism and countered back with a bevy of stellar mixtapes including, Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights. In April, after the release of 56 Nights, he watched his aficionados swarm the Internet to pay homage for his poignant raps.

Drake tweeted Future album link tho, that's all that really matters here #FutureHive pic.twitter.com/UntjryKseg — The Future Hive (@FUTUREHENDRlX) July 24, 2015

The Hive even defended their leader when he was attacked by fellow ATL rapper OG Maco. In hopes of defending Future, the hive clapped back at Maco by buying the domain to his site and obliterating him on Twitter. Talk about reckless! The Future Hive also proved that their legion was all about support when they helped Hendrix nab his first number one album with Dirty Sprite 2.

3. Artist: Nicki Minaj

Name: Barbz

Nicki Minaj is one tough cookie. In the past, the vivacious rapper has found herself in numerous verbal skirmishes including one recently with Taylor Swift, and of course with Mariah Carey. When her and Mariah bumped heads on American Idol, Nicki’s fans didn’t waste any time in coming to her defense. During her interview with Barbara Walters, Mariah mentioned how Nicki threatened to shoot her during their season together on Idol. While Nicki scoffed at Mariah’s claim, one of her Barbz suggested that she followed through on her threat and actually put Mariah to sleep. Yikes.

The Barbz even defended her after she was denied the opportunity of talking to students at her alma mater, La Guardia High School in NYC. “I wanted to go back to my HS and speak to the students but the new principal declined. No need for me to inspire them, I guess. Smh,” she tweeted. Of course, one of her Ken dolls came to her defense and even promised to have a sit-down with the new principal in hopes of changing her mind.

Lastly, who can forget when Meek and Nicki were embroiled in a little Internet beef with Joe Budden. After Joe clowned the couple on his podcast, they went on Twitter and took a barrage of shots at the “Pump It Up” rapper. After Meek was charged up, he called on the Barbz to finish off the job. These Barbz are loyal!

@NICKIMINAJ Mariah needs to be shot tho. — SVENGALI TMUK (@Misha_varia) October 4, 2012

When niggas live off they girlfriends and see how real niggas treat lady's they do shit like laPodcast #JoeBudden @NICKIMINAJ @MeekMill — Tori4Short (@vee_secretz) July 4, 2015

2. Artist: Rihanna

Name: RihannaNavy

The reason why a lot of people are mortified of RiRi’s RihannaNavy is because of their reckless attitude. Sound familiar? When Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran were taking selfies together in Hawaii, guess who chimed in? Rihanna and her friends were merciless when they poked fun at her ex-boyfriend’s newest arm candy. It wasn’t hard for her to cajole her loyal fan-base to join in on the action and berate Karrueche. All it took was a few tweets and Tran was decimated by The Navy. “My boyfriend is a celebrity, whose ex-girlfriend is an even bigger celebrity. So not only am I fighting a battle with her, I’m fighting a battle with her 14 million fans or however else. So imagine how that feels for me when I have to get on Twitter,” she said during her interview with Keke Palmer last year. Check out some of the painful tweets below.

Washington Redskins wide receiver, DeSean Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, model Chantel Jeffries, tried to test her luck against Rihanna back in 2013, after RiRi debuted her sleek gray hair. Let’s just say, Chantel’s comments didn’t do well with the Navy.

& Neither is your modeling career . Stick to tricking off celebs RT @ChantelJeffries: Grey hair is like fetch, It's not going to happen.” — iSEEYOU (@YouPeeped) July 18, 2013

1. Artist: Beyonce

Name: BeyHive

Who runs the world? Well, in the eyes of the BeyHive, obviously Beyonce. The songstress’ zealous fans always protect her from harm’s way. You remember when Kid Rock tried to throw shade at Beyonce during his interview with Rolling Stone? Let’s just say, her swarm of fans lashed out on his Instagram by posting bee emojis on every picture that he ever posted. In addition, who can forget when Beck trumped Beyonce for Album of the Year at the Grammys? That didn’t sit too well with her fans either. Karrueche, who’s a very popular prop within the RihannaNavy community, also was stung by Bey’s crew of misfits after she made fun of Blue Ivy’s hair on BET’s 106 and Park. Let’s not forget when R&B artists Keri Hilson and Keyshia Cole were slapped with an array of insults after they attempted to trade barbs with Beyonce over her 2013 track, “Bow Down.” No one can win against Bey. It’s virtually impossible.

@KeyshiaCole KEYSHIA IM BEGGIN YOU DON'T FUCKIN DO IT ! YOU FUCKIN WIT THE WROOONG BITCH ! — Nothin But Dangerous (@Richsus) March 18, 2013

@KeyshiaCole shut the fuck up bitch before I throw ya flop CD at ya mouf and open back up that Gap — H. BEY. I. C (@MyHoneySoSweet) March 18, 2013

We don't want u chink RT @karrueche: I am definitely team #BeyHive ❤️ — . (@CarterxFenty) August 25, 2014

Despite the Beyhive displaying loyalty to their leader, they have also showed signs of defiance. Back in June, levels of anxiety spiked when Good Morning America posted a clip of Beyonce promising to make a huge announcement. With fans enthralled by the idea of her big announcement, the “Drunk in Love” singer crushed their high hopes that following Monday, when she revealed that she was now a Vegan. Rather than celebrate her life-changing decision, fans revealed their dismay on Twitter following her announcement.

Wasn’t Beyonce going ham on a Mondoburger in her last video? — There's No E In Cory (@CoryTownes) June 8, 2015

Because Ye thought Beyoncé was about to drop some heat like all of us https://t.co/wMrGtrvXcO — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 8, 2015

