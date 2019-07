Much luv to one third of the mega group “Destiny’s Child” on her Birthday! I had the chance to meet this lady on many occasions & I can honestly say she is a certified sweet heart! Michelle was a great addition to the group & continues to do her thing on the solo side as well. So Happy Birthday Michelle, & we hope you have many more! Oh…..& there’s one more thing….I’m OUT!!!

