Eddie O Quick Thought: The ‘Donald’ Better Watch It!

Wow…..this man comes out the gate smokin’ in the polls! With his crazy talk about certain minority groups you would think that would sink him faster than a bar of Dove soap in a bathtub but noooooooo! He’s been pretty reckless with that mouth but now, I think he better slow down a bit. The man took a shot at John McCAin. That wasn’t a good move Trump…..for real. Now it seems like all the other hopefuls from the GOP side (Bush, Rubio, Christie, etc) are definitely not feeling ‘The Donald’. You know that’s bad when your own folks start siding against you right?! Oh well, I wonder what this guy will come up with next? All I know is I STILL don’t take him serious……at all. Okay ya’ll, I’m OUT!!!

