Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday George Clinton!!!

Happy Birthday to one of the masters of the FUNK, none other than “Dr. Funkenstein” himself George Clinton! The man is a musical genius, & I became a fan when I was a kid! I would go over my Uncle Solomon’s house & sit for hours listening to his records. I remember when rockin’ “One Nation Under A Groove”, “Chocolate City”, “Electric Spanking Of War Babies”, all taht! My favorite joint though, was “Maggot Brain”. That song is still one of my favorites of all time. That Eddie Hazel guitar solo is truly incredible!!! Well Mr. Clinton, enjoy your day sir…..I’m OUT!!!

