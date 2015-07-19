Eddie O BLOG: The Grill Crash Was Off The Hook!!!

I have to say we had a absolutely blast at the National Pork Board “Grill Crash” yesterday! You know Old School 105.3 was in the house with the giveaways & live music (luv to Redfish & Appolonia)! Our winner Beverly & her husband Ted really enjoyed everything, as well as all their guests they invited. It was like a mini family reunion! Hahaha!!! Now I have to talk about the food & celebrity Chef Michael Bowling……OMG!!! The menu was grilled salsa pork chops, potato salad, cucumber salad, & banana pudding. Let me just say this…..he hooked up the best pork chop I have EVER tasted in my life!! No, I’m not joking at all! No, I’m not the only one who said it either. Almost everybody in attendance said it! That brotha is the TRUTH!! Be on the lookout for him for sure! We had a GREAT time again, & thanks Beverly & Ted for having us! Aight ya’ll…I’m OUT!

