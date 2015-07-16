What Magic Johnson Thought About Caitlyn Jenner At The ESPYS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 07.16.15
Magic Johnson attended the ESPY Awards last night and he had a lot to say about Caitlyn Jenner. Listen to the audio player to hear his recap and who kept calling her Bruce the entire night!

What Magic Johnson Thought About Caitlyn Jenner At The ESPYS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

