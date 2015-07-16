Magic Johnson attended the ESPY Awards last night and he had a lot to say about Caitlyn Jenner. Listen to the audio player to hear his recap and who kept calling her Bruce the entire night!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: “Magic Johnson” Reveals If He’s Disappointed His Son EJ Didn’t Play Basketball [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Tall Is Magic Johnson’s Son EJ?! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Magic Johnson Donate Blood To Cancer Patients?

The Most Memorable Moments From The 2015 ESPY's Award Events 19 photos Launch gallery The Most Memorable Moments From The 2015 ESPY's Award Events 1. Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and his wife Gwen 1 of 19 2. Halle Berry 2 of 19 3. Odell Beckham Jr. 3 of 19 4. The Kardashian/Jenner Family 4 of 19 5. Lebron James, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter 5 of 19 6. Cari Champion 6 of 19 7. Ciara and Russell Wilson 7 of 19 8. Bengals' Devon Still and his fiancee 8 of 19 9. Cheryl Burke 9 of 19 10. Erykah Badu 10 of 19 11. Mike Epps and Devon Still 11 of 19 12. Odell Beckham Jr 12 of 19 13. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert 13 of 19 14. Caitlyn Jenner 14 of 19 15. Stephen Curry 15 of 19 16. Lebron James 16 of 19 17. Caitlyn Jenner 17 of 19 18. Stephen Curry 18 of 19 19. Kylie Jenner 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading The Most Memorable Moments From The 2015 ESPY’s Award Events The Most Memorable Moments From The 2015 ESPY's Award Events

What Magic Johnson Thought About Caitlyn Jenner At The ESPYS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com