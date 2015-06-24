Jada Pinkett Smith Talks ‘Magic Mike XXL’ And Why Jadakiss Has Great Taste In Names [EXCLUSIVE]

Jada Pinkett Smith rules the roost of strippers— or male entertainers if we’re being technical— in Magic Mike XXL, the film your girl and most likely even your mom are hyped to see this summer. She also stars as Channing Tatum‘s elusive former boss and former flame. And maybe— just maybe— she gives guys a reason to check out what’s possibly the most anticipated film for women this year.

In addition to being part of the Hollywood elite, she also paved the way for all the Jada’s to follow: most famously Jadakiss, and even me, Jada Gomez.

The Urban Daily spoke with Pinkett Smith about her role as the head chick in charge in Magic Mike XXL, introduced us to a dope Colombian version of The Fugees and got hype over the new Janet Jackson song, “No Sleeep,” just like the rest of the Internet. Jadakiss, let’s just say you have great taste in names.

Check out our Q&A with Pinkett Smith below, and catch her in Magic Mike XXL when it hits theaters on July 1.

Jada Gomez: In the sequel, Ginuwine’s “Pony” makes a return when Channing Tatum does his thing in the garage. As the boss, what are songs that you think the guys could really do justice with?

Jada Pinkett Smith: Yeah, I think just “Pony!” The Nine Inch Nails one [“Closer”] wasn’t bad either, to be honest with you. But yeah, I think “Pony” is like the quintessential song. I have a very eclectic musical taste. Yeah, I don’t think the guys would want to dance to anything that I listen to [laughs].

JG: But what are you listening to? What’s on your iTunes right now, or your Spotify?

JP: What am I listening to right now… Let me think… It’s funny, I’m listening to a lot of Latin music right now [laughs]. ChocQuibTown… they’re kind of like The Fugees from Colombia. It’s like two male rappers and a female singer who also raps. Yeah, they’re pretty dope. I’ve been listening to some of their stuff. I’ve been listening to a lot of old school R&B, like Ashanti. “Rain…” I love Ashanti. I’ve been listening to a lot of old Janet Jackson cause you know she’s coming, she’s about to drop something new… I’ve been listening to a lot of “Anytime, Anyplace.”

JG: The new song dropped today, “No Sleeep.”

JP: Oh, did it?!

JG: You have to listen to it, It’s perfect.

JP: That’s so funny because I’ve been listening to a lot of old school R&B jams. Janet and a bit of Jodeci. Because I’ve been really on that Pandora kick right now.

JG: Nice, and that’s the other thing I really liked about the movie, too. When Twitch was dancing to Jodeci, I was just like wow.

JP: Oh, that’s right! He does dance to Jodeci [laughs].

JG: “Freek’n You.”

JP: Yeah, “Freek’n You.”

JG: That was great. As soon as I got out of the movie theater I downloaded all of the songs on my Spotify.

JP: Exactly [laughs].

JG: I know that really great husbands and boyfriends are going to be taking their wives and girlfriends to see the movie, but they may feel intimidated by all the hot bodies, or might get some crap from their friends for going to see it. But the great draw for a lot of guys that I’ve spoken to is that you’re in it. But what’s something that guys could enjoy, or even learn about how to treat their woman from watching the movie?

JP: I think that the movie is really about how to be in a certain kind of communication with your woman and the idea of how there’s so much more joy when there’s a beautiful sense of reciprocity between two people. You know, a lot of times in sexually charged environments it’s thought that it’s only to benefit men. But I think in this movie, men will realize that there’s a beautiful exchange between men and women within these erotic sensual platforms. It can bring as much joy and inspiration to a woman. And that is what I imagine for a man to be something really ecstatic to offer.

JG: I totally agree. And your role with Channing Tatum left a lot of mystery. I don’t know if a Magic Mike 3 is in the works, but is that something that you would be down for?

JP: Oh, sure. If Channing felt like there was a role that could facilitate the project as a whole, absolutely.

JG: I love Channing Tatum, it was cool to say, “Channing’s kissing Jada, my name is Jada…” So thanks for that, I lived through you.

JP: That’s right [laughs].

JG: We share our name with… or actually, he borrowed it from us… the rapper, Jadakiss. So I have to ask you, do you have a favorite Jadakiss song?

JP: I don’t actually, I wish I did. I haven’t really listened to a lot of it, you know. But I just love the fact that his name is Jadakiss. I always just thought that was amazing [laughs].

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted June 24, 2015

