Nicki Minaj Named The Face Of Roberto Cavali’s 2015 Spring/Summer Line [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj‘s envious 2014 has carried over into the new year, as the first lady of Young Money has been named the face Roberto Cavali‘s 2015 spring/summer campaign. Once again being acknowledged for her outside-the-booth qualities, the Queens MC earned the following praise from the Italian designer:

I chose Nicki Minaj because she embodies the exuberant and modern femininity of the Cavalli woman. In recent years we have become accustomed to women castigated in clothes that hide their body shapes. With this campaign, I wanted to send a strong countertrend message. I wanted a sensual woman who is aware of her body, who is not afraid to show her curves, rather she make them as a strength”.

Take a look at the campaign while you wait for ‘The Pinkprint‘ to finish downloading.

Posted January 13, 2015

