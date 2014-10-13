CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

The Way Mariah Carey Is Desperately Trying To Find A New Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The thirst is so real right now. Apparently Mariah Carey isn’t taken her divorce from Nick Cannon too well, because she’s calling on a rapper for a very desperate request. Listen to the audio player to find out she’s trying to get a new man!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Is Mariah Carey’s Divorce From Nick Cannon Affecting Her Voice? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Will Jermaine Dupri Be Mariah Carey’s Next Boo? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How We Knew Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Marriage Wouldn’t Last [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Way Mariah Carey Is Desperately Trying To Find A New Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Front Page , mariah carey , Mariah Carey dating , Mariah Carey new boyfriend , Mariah Carey new man , Nas , nick cannon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close