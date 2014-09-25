CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Will!

That’s right, it’s Will Smith’s Birthday! Man I remember walking into the Record Bar, picking up the “Rock The House” album, & paying for it. When I took it home “& analyzed it”, I was really blown away by the team from Philly. I knew they were going to blow. Will was one of the nicest emcee’s I had heard. What I didn’t know was that later he would become an iconic actor! When it comes to using your music as a platform to do other things, I feel like Will Smith is clearly one of the best examples of that. It was great to witness his evolution, & much luv to the kid from West Philly! So Happy Birthday Will, & oh yeah, tell Charlie Mack I said what’s up!! Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!

 

