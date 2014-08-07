One of the most creative female rappers is making a comeback. If guessed Missy Elliot – you’re right! Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what Missy is cooking up. Plus, take our poll and let us know who you think is the most creative female rapper!

Who Is The Most Creative Female Rapper Of All Time? [AUDIO & POLL] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com