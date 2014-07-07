Eddie O BLOG: New Edition Concert Review

Well…first of all, let me just say….IT WAS OFF THE HOOK!!!!! You know NE doesn’t disappoint!!! Me & my Sister had a BLAST!!! I was up the whole time! The thing I liked about this performance (being that me & my sister have seen them EVERY time they’ve come to Charlotte!) is that they switched it up. They did records that they didn’t do the last time. For instance, BBD came out on “I Thought It Was Me”, which they don’t do normally. Bobby came out on “On Our Own” which I haven’t heard him perform in years! Johnny really surprised everybody when he came out on “Fairweather Friend”, then went into “There U Go’….then went into his LSG catalog & dropped “My Body” on us! Ralph even streched his limits with “Money Can’t Buy You Love”. Now that was dope, & when they came together?? Extra DOPE!!! Well if you missed it don’t worry, they’ll be back in a few years, & when they return, in the words of Johnny Gill @ the end of “Can You Stand The Rain”….”I know, I Know, I’ll be right there!!!” I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: