Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: 2014 NBA Draft Tonight!!!

Yeeessss!!! It’s about to be on! The 2014 NBA Draft is going down! I must say, this draft is definitely going to be interesting because to me it’s clearly one of the best drafts in a long time. This draft is pretty deep! Wiggins, Parker, Smart, McDermott, Hairston, Napier, Randall, & so on & so on. Now….from my personal perspective being a TRUE Charlotte Hornets fan, I feel like we can really capitalize in this draft. I know they are looking @ McDermott for our first pick ( I’m not mad @ that) but I really feel like Hairston would be another very solid pick for us! As I stated earlier, a few good off season moves from the Hornets, taking advantage of some of this free agency, & we can really be a top contender in the East! Alright ya’ll, I gotta go watch the draft….BYE!!!

 

 

