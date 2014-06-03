Way To Go Rachel Jeantel

Rachel Jeantel kept her promise!

The 20-year-old child of Haitian immigrant parents – who was the last person to speak with Trayvon just moments before he was famously shot and killed by neighbor George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, on February 26, 2012- graduated from high school on May 30, receiving her diploma in a Miami auditorium.

After receiving much ridicule on the stand during the public trial against George Zimmerman, Miami civil rights attorney Rod Vereen, 53, and the Tom Joyner Foundation hired three tutors and a psychologist to prepare Rachel for her senior year.

