Eddie O BLOG: The Thunder vs. The Spurs…Game 5!!!

What’s up ya’ll! Yes, tonight it’s more NBA action! Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs & the Oklahoma City Thunder! Alright, here goes my synopsis of tonight’s game: Being that the Spurs defeated the Thunder last year, I feel like the Thunder will feel this sense of ‘urgency’ & grab a win tonight. I’ve already called the Thunder to win this series, but it’s got to happen tonight. In the words of the R&B group Shalamar, they have to “Make That Move….Right now BABY!” Led by the league MVP Kevin Durant, I think they can do it! Say what…oh that’s right…I’M OUT!!!

 

