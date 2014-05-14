Zoe Saldana Reveals The Craziest Place She’s Had Sex

Looks like Zoe Saldana doesn’t stand clear of the closing doors!

The 35-year-old beauty has got it on in some pretty crazy places and she revealed the wildest during a chit chat with Sway in the Morning this week. She said that she once had sex on a New York City subway train and described it as “super-ghetto.”

“OK this is ghetto, but I’m from Queens, so whatever. There is a train from like Coney Island all the way back into the city, and it was between two train cars,” she shared with a laugh.

“But I’m a lady now,” she added, after admitting that she is also “part of the mile-high club!”

Saldana is known for being very open about her sex life. Before she said “I do” to hubby Marco Perego, the actress opened up about her favorite position in an interview on “The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet.”

“I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy so I didn’t like to be on top, but I’m really digging it,” she shared. “But I’ve found things that work…because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they’re like a little elevated, so I won’t be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long.”

Let’s just hope no one tries to reenact that subway lovin’ adventure. Oh no.

