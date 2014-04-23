Don’t underestimate Mama Knowles. She can party and apparently she did just that! Gary With Da Tea is reporting Tina Knowles had a blast kicking it with her daughters Beyonce and Solange at Coachella. But she might have been having a little too much fun. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why it appeared she had been popping mollies!

Was Tina Knowles On A Molly At Coachella? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com