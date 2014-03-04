As if Dwayne Wade needs more side piece drama on his plate, Gary With Da Tea reports another one of his alleged jump offs is speaking out. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out who the woman is, what she’s claiming about her relationship with D.Wade, and which other NBA players she’s been with!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Does Gabrielle Union Think Dwayne Wade Is Dumb? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Were Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Really On A “Break” When His Baby Was Conceived?

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Fathered Child Outside Of Relationship With Gabrielle Union!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Does Dwyane Wade Have ANOTHER Jump Off? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com