Gary With Da Tea is reporting T-Pain has made a shocking confession about his marriage. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear about his infidelity and “open” relationship.

T-Pain’s Marriage Confession [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com