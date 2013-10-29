NSA Spying Flap: Is “Scandal” Onto Something?

News that the U.S. has been spying on foreign leaders has dominated headlines this week. Could it really be that President Obama didn’t know about the surveillance? With hit shows like “Scandal” addressing such a scenario (B-613, anybody?), is pop culture imitating the U.S. government?

Today on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin spoke with Professor Raymond Tanter about the controversy. Although it may seem like a scenario masterminded by Rowan Pope, in reality the president is the most influential player, Tanter insisted:

“When the President gets involved he can set the rules of the game. If President Barack Obama issues an executive order saying no more eavesdropping on these foreign leaders… he won’t say all foreign leaders by the way. He will name them specifically, so there’s no slippage on this particular issue, because it’s a political issue between the U.S. and Europe concerning trade.”

What do you think? Is art imitating reality? Listen to the full segment below, and judge for yourself.

